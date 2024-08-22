Whidbey Island couple discover ball python in their yard

WHIDBEY ISLAND - — It’s a story that may make your skin crawl.

The Everett Herald reports that a North Whidbey Island couple discovered a ball python in their lawn.

They called their neighbors to ask if someone lost a pet snake before contacting animal control.

KIRO 7 has reached out to Whidbey Animals’ Improvement Foundation (WAIF) for more information about the snake and is waiting to hear back.

Ball pythons are native to Sub-Saharan Africa, so it is safe to say this snake is likely someone’s pet.

According to the Oakland Zoo, ball pythons can reach upwards of six feet and weigh an average of five pounds.

Ball pythons are not venomous, but the zoo says a bite from one would be painful because their mouth is equipped with around 150 needle-sharp teeth that are designed to hook into and hold prey.

©2024 Cox Media Group