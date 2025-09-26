Where to watch the UW football vs.Ohio State game

SEATTLE — On Saturday, the University of Washington Huskies football team will face the No.1-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

It’s the first time the teams will play each other since UW joined the Big Ten.

The game will air on KIRO 7 News. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

You can also watch the game online by clicking here.

Can’t watch? You can catch the game on the radio by listening to the Washington Sports Network. Radio coverage begins four hours before kickoff on the network’s flagship station – Seattle’s SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM. The entire broadcast is also available on the Huskies Gameday mobile app and the Varsity app. The UW broadcast of this game will also air on Sirius/XM channel 108 or 197.

The Huskies are currently on a 22-game winning streak—their longest in modern school history. The longest-ever home winning streak, 45 games, was from 1908-1917, part of UW’s NCAA-record 64-game unbeaten streak.

The teams have played each other 12 times – the most recent was the 2019 Rose Bowl. The Buckeyes took the win.

Saturday’s game is also the Huskies’ 16th game against a No. 1-ranked team.

The Huskies will travel to Maryland for their next game against the Terrapins on Oct. 4.

