Where to eat this summer in Seattle: Restaurants perfect for large groups, special occasions

Summer is about to start, and it’s a season full of celebrations. Special occasions such as engagements, baby showers, and graduations all require good spots with good food. I have selected some spots that can host large groups of people and provide themed food and experiences for special occasions.

8 Ping Yang — Seattle’s Capitol Hill

I recently turned 30, and I was on the hunt for a restaurant to celebrate becoming an uncle. The requirement was that it could seat a large group of my friends and provide quality food at an affordable price. My mind drifted to 8 Ping Yang, as their chef has cooked for the Royal Family of Thailand before, and they have a private room for events.

You are spoiled with options as their menu features traditional Thai dishes with a fusion twist. Classic dishes such as crab fried rice, khao soi, and Thai curry are available. If you are feeling more adventurous, there are options such as Ube French Toast, Curry Skewer Fondue, Tom Yum Seafood Udon, and Wagyu Pasta. You can literally eat like a king for under $50 a person. Make sure you get one of their viral mango ice cream desserts!

Mama Xita BBQ — Bellevue

Wagyu is one of the best foods for special occasions, thanks to its marbling and the way it melts in your mouth. The pricing is usually not accessible because it is imported specifically from Japan. However, the biggest BBQ chain in China, Mama Xita, is now in town. In group settings, each person will be paying around $45 to $50, which is a steal for wagyu.

You might notice that people will begin lining up at 4:30 p.m., which is understandable for wagyu at the price. Tables can host a good number of people, and the interiors are opulent. Combos range from $45 to $65 a person. It is a hearty amount of meat you get, with enough leftovers for two more meals. A cool aspect is that you can also get iconic Korean dishes such as buldak ramen and seafood pancake. Make sure to eat everything with their famous garlic-and-sesame sauces.

Haidilao — Seattle and Bellevue

Haidilao is the biggest hot pot chain in the world, and for good reason. Customer service and amenities are like those of a luxury resort. Complimentary snacks, side dishes, ice cream, and toiletries are available to all customers.

There are also robot servers who deliver your food. The dancing noodles dish, for just $4, gives you a tableside view of a trained worker dancing around with huge pieces of noodles. You cannot sleep on the food itself, either.

You can cook your food in up to four broths. Tomato, tom yum, and pork bone are my favorites. There are many good meat options, such as ribeye, Kobe beef, wagyu, and Australian lamb shoulder. You can get set menus that include those premium options for around $35 to $45 per person.

Haidilao also has “Meat O’Clock,” which offers AYCE meat for just $20 if you visit before 5 p.m. Visit for a birthday meal, and you can get workers to sing and play instruments for you, along with a complimentary cake.

Angry Crab Shack — Everett

Seafood is practically universally beloved here. A good seafood boil is always suggested in the group chat, and I just found my new favorite place for it. Angry Crab Shack is a popular nationwide Asian-Cajun chain that has just come to the Puget Sound region. The spacious interiors, long tables, and fun dining experience make it perfect for a celebratory occasion.

What I loved about Angry Crab Shack is that they give you both lobster and crab in their boils, which is rare. The Family Feast gives you a whole lobster, king crab, snow crab, shrimp, potatoes, and sausages. You can also get gumbo, jambalaya, shrimp and grits, po’ boys, and garlic noodles as sides. The mocktails and lemonades are also a treat. Give Angry Crab Shack a try next time you need to go somewhere for a family feast.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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