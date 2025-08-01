When and where you can watch the Blue Angels this weekend

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are back for the 2025 Boeing Seafair Air Show.

You can watch the F/A-18 Super Hornets soar through the skies on:

Friday, August 1 at 3:35 p.m.

Saturday, August 2 at 3:35 p.m.

Sunday, August 3 at 3:35 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase to watch the Seafair festivities from Genesee Park, but there are also plenty of free locations around Lake Washington to watch the Blue Angels, including:

Seattle

Seward Park - 5900 Lake Washington Blvd. S.

Mount Baker Park Beach - 2205 Lake Washington Blvd. S.

Colman Park Beach - 1740 Lake Washington Blvd. S.

Martha Washington Park - 6612 57th Ave S

East Portal Viewpoint , I-90 - 1400 Lake Washington Blvd S

I-90 Leschi Park - 201 Lakeside Ave S

Mercer Island

Groveland Beach Park - 7740 SE 58th St

Lid Park - 2223 W Mercer Way

Secret Park - 6499 SE 27th St.

Medina

Medina Beach Park - 501 Evergreen Point Rd

Bellevue

Clyde Beach Park - 2 92nd Ave NE

Meydenbauer Bay Park - 419 98th Ave NE

