When and where you can watch the Blue Angels this weekend

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Blue Angels in the air.
Blue Angels in the air.
By KIRO 7 News Staff

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are back for the 2025 Boeing Seafair Air Show.

You can watch the F/A-18 Super Hornets soar through the skies on:

  • Friday, August 1 at 3:35 p.m.
  • Saturday, August 2 at 3:35 p.m.
  • Sunday, August 3 at 3:35 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase to watch the Seafair festivities from Genesee Park, but there are also plenty of free locations around Lake Washington to watch the Blue Angels, including:

Seattle

  • Seward Park - 5900 Lake Washington Blvd. S.
  • Mount Baker Park Beach - 2205 Lake Washington Blvd. S.
  • Colman Park Beach - 1740 Lake Washington Blvd. S.
  • Martha Washington Park - 6612 57th Ave S
  • East Portal Viewpoint, I-90 - 1400 Lake Washington Blvd S
  • Leschi Park - 201 Lakeside Ave S

Mercer Island

  • Groveland Beach Park - 7740 SE 58th St
  • Lid Park - 2223 W Mercer Way
  • Secret Park - 6499 SE 27th St.

Medina

  • Medina Beach Park - 501 Evergreen Point Rd

Bellevue

  • Clyde Beach Park - 2 92nd Ave NE
  • Meydenbauer Bay Park - 419 98th Ave NE

