When and where you can watch the Blue Angels this weekend

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are back for the 2025 Boeing Seafair Air Show.
You can watch the F/A-18 Super Hornets soar through the skies on:
- Friday, August 1 at 3:35 p.m.
- Saturday, August 2 at 3:35 p.m.
- Sunday, August 3 at 3:35 p.m.
Tickets are available for purchase to watch the Seafair festivities from Genesee Park, but there are also plenty of free locations around Lake Washington to watch the Blue Angels, including:
Seattle
- Seward Park - 5900 Lake Washington Blvd. S.
- Mount Baker Park Beach - 2205 Lake Washington Blvd. S.
- Colman Park Beach - 1740 Lake Washington Blvd. S.
- Martha Washington Park - 6612 57th Ave S
- East Portal Viewpoint, I-90 - 1400 Lake Washington Blvd S
- Leschi Park - 201 Lakeside Ave S
Mercer Island
- Groveland Beach Park - 7740 SE 58th St
- Lid Park - 2223 W Mercer Way
- Secret Park - 6499 SE 27th St.
Medina
- Medina Beach Park - 501 Evergreen Point Rd
Bellevue
- Clyde Beach Park - 2 92nd Ave NE
- Meydenbauer Bay Park - 419 98th Ave NE
©2025 Cox Media Group