Whatcom County approves fare hike for Lummi Island Ferry amid rising operating costs

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Fares for the Lummi Island Ferry will be more expensive as ticket prices are scheduled to increase, beginning Aug. 23.

A news release from Whatcom County stated that the decision is based on the increased costs for labor, fuel, and repairs.

Lummi Island Ferry ticket prices

Whatcom County Executive Satpal Sidhu signed anexecutive orderthat amends the county’s Unified Fee Schedule and increases fares for the Lummi Island Ferry system.

The release noted that the increase aims to stabilize the ferry fund and ensure the system can continue to operate safely, while maintaining affordability for the Lummi Island commute.

“I want to be clear that this is only the first step in a series of steps that we are taking to stabilize the entire ferry system with respect to both operating and capital needs,” Sidhu said in a message to the Whatcom County Ferry Advisory Board.

According to Whatcom County Code, the Ferry system must recover 55% of its operating cost through fares. While repairs, labor, fuel, and reduced revenue made the increase a requirement.

“Whatcom County will continue to monitor system costs, revenue forecasts, and available funding sources and is committed to exploring additional strategies to increase long-term sustainability,” the release stated.

Lummi Island Ferry’s revised rates

The Whatcom County Executive Order 2025-03 listed the following amendments to its fare pricing:

Pedestrian or passenger: increased from $8 to $10

Bicycle with rider: increased from $8 to $13

Motorcycle with rider: increased from $9 to $14

Driver with vehicle under 11,000 pounds: increased from $14 to $24

Driver with vehicle between 11,001 and 20,000 pounds: increased from $33 to $71

School children ride for free (unchanged)

Special Trips after regularly scheduled runs: increased from $600 to $1,250 per trip

“I want to recognize that higher fares will impact the pocketbooks of virtually all ferry users and that the popular multiride punch cards are seeing the highest price increases,” Sidhu said. “However, it is clear that the fare structure has been out of balance for some time, and this restructuring is a much-needed step toward sustainability and alignment with County Code.”

©2025 Cox Media Group