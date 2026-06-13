“What Trans Joy Sounds Like” STANCE highlights growth during its fourth Seattle Pride

Out and Proud is the point of Pride month, and one organization in Seattle is helping people find their voice to be who they are. The Seattle Trans and Nonbinary Choral Ensemble (STANCE) started in 2022 with barely a dozen members; now, they are more than 115 members strong.

“It is wild, it is joyous,” Mickey Prince said, who has been part of the group since the first day, “we are trying to provide that trans-centered base that folks can walk up to us and at least at a baseline be known in a way that they aren’t necessarily known in other choirs.”

STANCE is exclusively for transgender and nonbinary performers of all skill levels. This year, Dr Cee Adamson takes over as artistic and executive director of STANCE. Among her many titles, like conductor and choral educator, she is also a voice coach. With the makeup of STANCE, she helps people find their voice on and off the stage.

“The voice is often the first thing people come in contact with.” Adamson said, “The idea of working and supporting voices that navigate transition or may have felt or been neglected requires special care.”

Adamson and Prince say STANCE is more than just a choir; it’s a community for people to learn more about the art of performance and about themselves. Adamson says each show is like a story, using speech, poetry and music to portray the theme of a performance. They incorporate traditional choral music, classical, operatic, Broadway tunes and pop songs into their shows.

“The voice is a very personal instrument. And I think that if we can’t feel safe with the people around us and connect to the people around us, then we’re not going to be able to utilise our instrument to its full potential.” Prince said.

STANCE holds two performance series a year, one in November for Trans Day of Remembrance and during Pride Month. This year’s theme for Pride is “What Trans Joy Sounds Like.”

“The idea of what trans joy sounds like is truly about finding moments of joy in every scenario,” Adamon said, “It’s joy through relationship, through best friends and friendship, it’s joy, the joy in singing, the joy of being out loud and proud.”

Three performances are scheduled this Pride Month:

Friday, June 12th at 7 p.m. University Congregational UCC Church

Saturday, June 13th at 7 p.m. University Congregational UCC Church

Thursday, June 25th at 7:30 p.m. At Vashon Center for the Arts,

©2026 Cox Media Group