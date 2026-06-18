What do level 1, 2 and 3 evacuations mean for WA wildfires?

When there’s a wildfire, emergency officials often issue ‘Level 1, 2 or 3’ evacuation orders. Do you know what these mean?

Level 1 means be ready. Be alert.

There is a threat in your area. Check your local news outlets for information in case conditions change. Tell your neighbors about the threat so they know. Help others be prepared.

Level 2 means get set to leave at a moment’s notice.

Have an emergency kit ready for you, your family and your pets. Know your plan and meeting place, should you need to evacuate. If you have mobility or medical issues, consider leaving. If you have livestock or large animals, move them.

Level 3 means go. Leave now.

You are in immediate danger. Even if you don’t see the danger, follow your plans and leave right away. Delaying leaving could cost you your life. If you stay, you may not be rescued.

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