Whale watching group reports record number of Salish Sea orca sightings in 2023

SALISH SEA — Have you spotted an orca recently? If you haven’t, don’t worry, because experts say sightings have been increasing in the last several years, and this year a new record has been set.

The Pacific Whale Watch Association says the Salish Sea of Washington and British Columbia is becoming a popular region for orcas from up and down the West Coast.

“We have already broken the record for the most Bigg’s or mammal eating orca sightings in the Salish Sea for the entire, and the year is not even over yet,” said Erin Gless, executive director, Pacific Whale Watch Association.

While Southern Resident orcas are more well-known in the Puget Sound region, Bigg’s orcas have been known to appear in our waters too. They’re labeled as transients since they travel back and forth between Southern California and Alaska. In 2023, they’ve been spending more and more time in the Salish Sea.

Gless says there’s been over 1,200 total orca sightings so far this year, and since March 12, there’s been a sighting every single day.

“We are seeing more and more every single year, and 10 years ago the number of unique sightings was only about 15% of what we’ve had so far this year,” said Gless.

Experts says there are two reasons for this, one being there are simply more Bigg’s orcas.

“The actual number of individual Bigg’s killer whales is increasing, and it’s been growing for the last several years -- right now there’s about 375 individuals in that population,” said Gless.

And two: this specific type of orca which feeds on marine mammals like seals has found a stable food source in the region.

“It comes down to food, so Bigg’s killer whales eat marine mammals, and things like seals and sea lions and porpoises,” said Gless.

Gless says after the state got rid of bounty programs for seals in 1960 the population grew, and in turn has attracted their predators.

One thing experts say they’ve seen a decline in is Southern Resident orca sightings. They believe that’s because they primarily feed on endangered Chinook salmon.

“While that’s been going on, the salmon populations in many of the rivers in this area have actually been decreasing or are struggling,” said Gless.

Regardless of which orca you may come across a good rule of thumb is to always keep your distance.

