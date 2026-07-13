Western Washington warming up Tuesday; some areas will see 80 degrees

High pressure over Washington this time of year usually means sunshine and dry weather will stay in the forecast. That’s what we have in place for 2 more days.

Temperatures Monday afternoon reached the 70s across western Washington and will slowly drop to the mid-50s by Tuesday morning.

We had a break from the overcast morning weather Monday, but Tuesday morning the marine layer should fill in clouds to start the day. By Tuesday afternoon, we will see the sunshine again, and high temperatures will continue to warm up even more.

Many areas from Seattle southward will top 80 degrees, and temperatures will be pushing 80 to the north of the city as well.

The weather on Wednesday will be basically the same, as sunshine warms us back to the 80s again.

This weather pattern will not bring rain to the area through Wednesday; however, on Thursday, a weather disturbance will cross Washington, and there could be some rain showers or even a thunderstorm on that day.

Overall coverage of rain on Thursday will be scattered, and not everyone will get wet.

On Thursday, there is the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. The ground is very dry throughout the area - especially east of the Cascades - and thunderstorm lightning could easily start a wildfire.

The system on Thursday should move through before next weekend, and warm, dry weather is on the way again.

©2026 Cox Media Group