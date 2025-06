Troopers with Washington State Patrol say westbound lanes of Interstate 90 are fully closed at State Route 18 because of a deadly crash.

A car hit a pedestrian, killing the person.

The closure will be for an extended period of time, according to Trooper Rick Johnson.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

KIRO 7 News has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.

