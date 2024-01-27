Local

Westbound I-90 closed near Vantage for hole in pavement

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Hole

Wash. — A hole that opened up in the pavement on westbound I-90 has caused a closure between mileposts 137 and 139 near Vantage.

The hole was several feet long when crews first arrived.

Officials say the closure will last until around 3 p.m. Saturday when repairs are finished.

