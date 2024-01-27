Westbound I-90 closed near Vantage for hole in pavement

Wash. — A hole that opened up in the pavement on westbound I-90 has caused a closure between mileposts 137 and 139 near Vantage.

The hole was several feet long when crews first arrived.

Officials say the closure will last until around 3 p.m. Saturday when repairs are finished.

Due to a hole in the bridge deck, a single lane of WB I-90 is closed between mileposts 137 and 139 near Vantage until 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27. pic.twitter.com/wQ3aBQVx9v — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 27, 2024

