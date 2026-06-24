West Seattle townhome burns in early-morning fire

WEST SEATTLE, Wash. — Firefighters responded to an early-morning house fire in West Seattle on Wednesday.

The Seattle Fire Department first reported that crews were responding to a fire at a home along 38th Avenue SW at around 4:20 a.m.

By 4:25 a.m., firefighters had the fire under control, and by 4:35 a.m., the fire was out.

The fire was on the deck of a townhome, firefighters say.

SFD crews searched the home and confirmed that nobody was injured.

The cause under investigation.

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