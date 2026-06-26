West Seattle Summer Fest returns this July

SEATTLE — The West Seattle Junction Association’s biggest festival is coming back this July!

The 44th annual West Seattle Summer Fest is set to draw thousands of people from July 10 to July 12. The three-day festival will be held along California Avenue SW from Genesee Street to Edmonds Street in the West Seattle Junction, shutting down several streets.

“Our community comes out for it in droves, which is fantastic,” Stacie Woods, the Marketing & Events Director at the West Seattle Junction, said.

The festival is a huge opportunity for local artists and businesses, providing a platform for engagement. Chris McKay, executive Director of the West Seattle Junction Association, highlighted how these businesses are showcased for the event.

“They’ll have booths and seating right around their area, if it’s a bar or a restaurant, or sometimes they just kick out right into the sidewalk themselves. It’s an amazing opportunity to have 55,000 people walking by and seeing what they’re selling,” McKay said.

There will be several bands performing at the main stage during the weekend. The event will feature live music, street entertainment, shopping, dining, and a dedicated kids’ area.

“The kids area this year is going to have four [jump attractions] and one of those will be a water feature,” Woods said. She also confirmed the return of a popular attraction. “We brought the foam party back, which we had in 2024, which was a huge hit.”

For the first time, organizers are also closing part of Oregon Street.

McKay is recommending people avoid driving if they’re coming out.

Woods said they are also very passionate about this being a green event.

“We work hard with SPU and Bold Reuse. And all of the service ware that our food vendors use is reusable. And all the cups in the beer garden and the porch will be reusable as well as the water stations, so less recycle, less compost, and more reuse,” she said.

The West Seattle Summer Fest starts at 1 pm on Friday, July 10, and all are welcome to attend for free.

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