‘We’re not going to shy away from it’: Local elections offices increase security to manage threats

A survey of hundreds of local election officials found that nearly a third have experienced threats, harassment, or abuse because of their job. The findings from the Brennan Center for Justice come as election offices across Washington increase security and transparency measures to protect workers and voters.

The Brennan Center, a nonpartisan organization at New York University, surveyed more than 800 local election officials earlier this year.

In addition to those who reported direct abuse, 52% of respondents expressed concern for the safety of their colleagues. The survey also found that 23% of officials worry about being assaulted at work or at home.

Julie Wise has served as the King County elections director for 26 years. She noted that while election administration has changed over time, the current environment is unique.

“Staff haVE unfortunately received death threats,” Wise said. “This is something that’s not just happening here in King County. It is sadly a sign of the times for election administration.”

Wise attributed the shift in climate to a rise in misinformation.

This misinformation has had documented consequences for workers in other states.

In 2023, a jury ruled in favor of two Georgia election workers who sued Rudy Giuliani, a former attorney for Donald Trump. Giuliani had falsely claimed the workers helped steal the 2020 election. Ruby Freeman, one of the plaintiffs, said the experience forced her to leave her home.

“I can never move back into the house that I called home,” Freeman said. “I will always have to be careful about where I go and who I choose to share my name with.”

Physical threats to election infrastructure have also occurred. In 2023, election offices in five states, including Washington, received suspicious mail that sometimes contained fentanyl.

In 2024, fires were set at ballot drop boxes in Portland and Vancouver, Washington.

Steve Barron is the ballot collection and logistics supervisor for King County. He said his team has developed protocols for various threats.

“We have contingencies for just about everything,” Barron said.

He explained that all ballot drop boxes are bolted to the ground and contain canisters of fire-extinguishing powder known as fire stops.

“We have tamper-resistant seals, so we know that we’re the only ones that have gotten inside,” Barron said.

King County has also added security cameras, implemented new staff trainings and applied ballistic film to facility windows.

Other counties in the region have taken similar steps. In Pierce County, officials added bullet-resistant coating to some glass and brought in an armed deputy to monitor their processing facility during elections.

“We are not currently experiencing the safety concerns that, unfortunately, our colleagues across the country are facing, but we are preparing for all contingencies,” Elections Manager Kyle Haugh wrote.

Snohomish County Auditor Garth Fell said the county’s new elections office includes safety features that staff are not permitted to elaborate on for security reasons.

Staff members also run regular drills to prepare for potential risks.

“Overall, elections continue to be safe for voters and for workers,” Fell said. “We certainly have seen some incidents over recent years that raise concerns.”

Fell added that community and political leaders should be mindful of their rhetoric regarding the voting process.

“I think it’s incumbent on our community and political leaders to really be careful in how we talk about elections,” Fell said.

Wise said transparency is a primary tool for restoring trust in the system.

“People, to be able to trust the process and the system, sometimes have to get eyes on it and we wanna encourage that,” Wise said.

The public can observe the ballot counting process during elections in person or by watching live online streams in some counties.

In King County, the public is free to “walk the loop” in the elections office, where they can watch the journey a ballot takes, from entering the mail sorter to being scanned into the system.

Voters can also track their mailed ballots here.

https://voter.votewa.gov/portal2023/login.aspx

Local election offices are available to answer questions or concerns regarding election operations.

She noted that election workers remain dedicated to their roles despite the courage now required to perform them.

“They were called to do this work because they fundamentally believe that democracy is at its finest when all voices are heard,” Wise said. “We’re not gonna shy away from it, even if it takes a lot more courage than it ever has before.”

©2026 Cox Media Group