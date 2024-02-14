‘We’re the foundation of every occupation’: Local teacher shows students they can do anything

Standing in front of his first-grade classroom, Mr. Key’s love for teaching shines through.

“I look forward to coming to work every day,” said teacher William Key. “And because of that, this is my eleventh year and I have perfect attendance from the day I started.”

That discipline and dedication, are likely take-aways from his time in the U.S. Navy, as a Petty Officer First Class.

But even then, Key knew that teaching was his true calling.

“There’s nothing else I want to do,” Key said. “This is one of the most rewarding jobs I’ve ever had. I loved serving in the United States Navy, and teaching is a lot harder than anything I did in the Navy, but it’s a lot more rewarding to me.”

His love of learning started young. Inspired, by his third-grade teacher.

“That seed was planted by my first African American male teacher, Mr. Hawthorne,” he said. “Yeah, I looked up to him. I had never seen a male teacher before him. And I had the opportunity to be in his class.”

An example that highlights the need for more representation in schools.

Teaching, as a profession, is predominately female and white. While black, male teachers make up less than 2% of K-12 educators. A number that’s declined in recent years.

When it comes to a lack of diversity, students take notice.

“When I ask my kids what they want to be when they grow up, very few of the males say they want to be teachers,” Key said. “And if you had asked me that question before Mr. Hawthorne, I would’ve said ‘Oh I want to be a fireman.’”

At a time when teachers are leaving the profession in droves, Key acknowledges the growing challenge educators face.

“For me, the biggest challenge is actually meeting the individual needs of every student,” he said. “They come from different backgrounds, different academic levels. So, it’s my job, to spend a lot of time doing analysis, collecting data, and trying to see what works for each student.”

And as an elementary school teacher, he does it all, from math to music

“I love that this is a job that matters,” said Key. “We’re the foundation of every occupation. Without teachers, you don’t have doctors. Without teachers, you don’t have lawyers.”

And of course, without teachers, you don’t have future teachers.

“Because of Mr. Hawthorne, I’m here today,” said Key. “I saw myself in him. He was a teacher and I thought ‘Oh! I can do that too.’”

A realization he hopes to pass on to his students.

