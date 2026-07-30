Wenatchee man accused of sexually abusing 2 girls

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A Chelan County man was arrested earlier this month for allegedly sexually assaulting two young girls.

The sheriff’s office took the report of an alleged sexual offense on July 6.

The two victims were aged six to eight at the time of the alleged assault. It’s unclear if this was a recent assault or if this was reported years later.

A 40-year-old East Wenatchee man was arrested in connection with the alleged assault and was taken into custody on July 22.

He was booked for three counts of first-degree rape of a child, first-degree attempted rape and first-degree child molestation.

“Out of respect for the victims, CCSO will not be releasing further details about this investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.

If anyone has information or believes they were a victim, submit a tip via CCSO’s website or call Rivercom to speak to an on-duty deputy.

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