Weezer to perform at Climate Pledge Arena during fall tour stop

SEATTLE — Weezer is going on tour and the band is making a stop in Seattle.

Weezer: The Gathering, a major North American tour is set for this coming fall.

The band will have a 32-city arena run with special guests The Shins and Silversun Pickups.

They’ll make a stop at Climate Pledge Arena on September 13.

This tour follows the band’s sold-out Return to the Blue Planet tour, celebrating 30 years of Weezer (The Blue Album).

Weezer will also be releasing a new song, “Shine Again,” next week on April 1. The band assures fans, this is NOT an April Fool’s joke. The single will be from their forthcoming, still-untitled new album. A release date has not been announced.

TICKETS:

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi, Verizon, Mastercard, American Express, and Weezer fan club presale beginning Tuesday, March 31, at 10 :00 a.m. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, April 3 at 10:00 a.m. at Weezer.com.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of The Gathering tour. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 31 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, April 2 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

VERIZON PRESALE: Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the Weezer The Gathering tour in the U.S – no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer. The presale for select shows runs from Tuesday, March 31 at 10:00 a.m. through Thursday, April 2 at 10:00 p,m. Visit myAccess in the My Verizon app for more details. Learn more about Verizon Access here.

TOUR DATES:

Tue Sep 08 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Wed Sep 09 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Fri Sep 11 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sat Sep 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sun Sep 13 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Sep 15 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

Wed Sep 16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sun Sep 20 – Saint Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena

Tue Sep 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Sep 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri Sep 25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Sep 26 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Sun Sep 27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tue Sep 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

Wed Sep 30 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Oct 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Oct 03 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sun Oct 04 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Tue Oct 06 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Wed Oct 07 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Fri Oct 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Oct 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Oct 11 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Tue Oct 13 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Wed Oct 14 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

Fri Oct 16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Oct 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Oct 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Tue Oct 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

Wed Oct 21 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Fri Oct 23 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Oct 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

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