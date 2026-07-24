Weekend Traffic Wrap-Up: Summer road work in full swing

Traffic disruptions and special events are set to impact travel across the region this weekend, including closures on SR 520, SR 161 and SR 202.

The annual Seafair Torchlight Run and Parade will also bring a lot of congestion and road closures to Seattle’s waterfront Saturday night.

Commuters and eventgoers should plan alternate routes and expect delays.

Parade

The Seafair Torchlight Run begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, followed by the parade at 7:30 p.m. The parade will take place on Alaskan Way, extending from Broad Street to Yesler Way. Police will block off some side streets before the event begins and keep them closed until the area clears. Motorists should anticipate extra congestion in downtown Seattle and are advised to avoid Alaskan Way on Saturday.

SR 520

SR 520 will be closed in both directions between I-5 and I-405 for maintenance from 11 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday. During this period, the Montlake Boulevard on-ramps to eastbound 520 will be closed. Additionally, the 84th Avenue and 108th Avenue on ramps to westbound 520 will also be closed. Drivers needing to cross the water can use I-90, though congestion is expected.

SR 161

SR 161 in Federal Way will be fully closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. All lanes of SR 161 will be impacted between Milton Road South/20th Avenue and 28th Avenue South. This closure is part of a fish barrier removal project. Detours are planned around Enchanted Parkway, and drivers can also use I-5 or Military Road to navigate around the closure.

SR 202

Near Fall City, SR 202 will close east of the SR 202/203 roundabout from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Crews will be making repairs to roads and bridges in the area. These repairs are necessary after major floods over the past year eroded the Snoqualmie Riverbank, which supports the highway. Local traffic will have access to the closure point, but those trying to bypass the area will encounter a 16-mile detour using Snoqualmie Parkway, I-90, and Preston-Fall City Road.

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