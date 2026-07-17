WEEKEND TRAFFIC WRAP: Multiple highway closures to impact travel across Puget Sound

Drivers across the Puget Sound should prepare for a challenging weekend on the roads as several major construction projects and maintenance closures overlap throughout the region.

Work is scheduled along SR 99, Montlake Boulevard, SR 520, and Interstate 90, with lane reductions, full closures, and ramp restrictions expected from Friday night through Sunday.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and use alternate routes when possible.

Northbound SR 99 Reduced to Two Lanes

Drivers traveling northbound on State Route 99 should expect delays, as the First Avenue South Bridge is reduced to two lanes for bridge and structural preservation work.

The lane reductions are scheduled from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Travelers looking to avoid the backup can detour via the 14th Avenue South Bridge to East Marginal Way, though congestion is still expected.

Major Montlake Closures Begin Friday Night

The University District and Montlake neighborhoods will see significant traffic impacts beginning at 10 p.m. Friday.

Montlake Boulevard will close in both directions between East Hamlin Street and East Louisa Street through 6 a.m. Monday.

Several nearby ramps and streets will also be closed, including:

The Montlake Boulevard on-ramps to eastbound and westbound SR 520.

The eastbound SR 520 off-ramp to Montlake Boulevard.

A 300-foot section of East Roanoke Street west of Montlake Boulevard.

Lake Washington Boulevard between Montlake Boulevard and 24th Avenue East

The closures will allow crews to remove an existing overhead sign structure and install new, smaller sign structures.

Drivers are encouraged to use I-5 and Boyer Avenue as alternate routes, though delays are expected throughout the corridor.

Eastbound I-90 Closing Overnight

All lanes of eastbound Interstate 90 will close overnight for tunnel maintenance.

The closure runs from 11:30 p.m. Friday until 7:30 a.m. Saturday, as crews perform maintenance inside the Mount Baker and Mercer Island tunnels.

During the closure, drivers traveling to the Eastside will need to use SR 520 as an alternate route.

Westbound I-90 Lane Closures Near Issaquah

Farther east, paving work will reduce westbound Interstate 90 to as few as one open lane near Issaquah.

Up to three lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday through 2 p.m. Sunday. The Front Street ramp will also be closed during the work.

Drivers can detour using nearby roads that parallel the freeway, including East Sunset Way and West Sunset Way.

Plan Ahead Before You Travel

With multiple projects underway simultaneously, transportation officials expect heavier-than-normal congestion across the Seattle area throughout the weekend.

Drivers should check traffic conditions before heading out, build extra time into their trips, and consider alternate routes where possible to avoid the busiest construction zones.

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