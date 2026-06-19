WEATHER: Seattle’s World Cup Forecast

SEATTLE — What rain!?

We all know the reputation of Seattle. It’s rain, rain, and more rain. All the time, that’s it. I bet people coming into the city for the World Cup expected something far different than what we’re actually getting! It’s really nice!

If you’re heading to the World Cup Match, we’ll still have some high clouds, but it will be at least partly to mostly sunny with warm weather. Kickoff temps will be in the low-70s, finishing up in the low-80s with mostly sunny conditions. Not bad!

It will be slightly cooler this weekend, thanks to an increase in onshore wind, producing low clouds each morning. It will clear in the afternoon, with highs in the mid-70s, then low-80s on Sunday, which is also Father’s Day and the first day of Summer!

It will feel like summer to start next week. We will be in the upper-80s and low-90s on Monday and in the low-90s on Tuesday. That means we could have our second 90° day this month.

It is rare for Seattle to have two 90° plus days in June. In 81 years of records, there have only been 10 years with two or more 90° plus days in June. The record for the month is 3 days in 1992, 1995, and the memorable heat dome of 2021.

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