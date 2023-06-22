‘We faced the impossible choice’: Pair of Bellevue schools close Thursday amid enrollment struggles

BELLEVUE — Today is the last day of school for Wilburton and Eastgate elementary schools in Bellevue before they close permanently.

The district approved plans in March to close the two schools as part of a consolidation effort stemming from a $31 million budget shortfall brought on by falling enrollment.

“As a system, we faced the impossible choice of consolidating our smaller schools, or losing staff and much needed services and supports for students across the entire district,” Bellevue School District Superintendent Dr. Kelly Aramaki said in a release sent out on Thursday. “Knowing how amazing every school is in the Bellevue School District and that our kids, families and staff would thrive wherever they landed, we chose to prioritize supports and services to students and to protect as many educator jobs as possible.”

Parents of kids at both schools had previously expressed concerns over a few factors, including that Wilburton had opened in 2018 and cost millions in taxpayer dollars. It was also a Microsoft Showcase School, built to use state-of-the-art technology to “drive school-wide transformation and efficiencies.”

Beginning in the fall, students from Wilburton will attend Clyde Hill and Enatai while students from Eastgate will attend Spiritridge.

©2023 Cox Media Group