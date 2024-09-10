WDFW: Growths and abscesses on deer not connected to Chronic Wasting Disease

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) Region 1 office is getting calls about strange growths seen on deer.

Concerned citizens worry that these growths and abscesses found on deer are connected to chronic wasting disease.

WDFW said the growths observed on deer are known as Caseous lymphadenitis and Papillomas.

According to WDFW, Caseous lymphadenitis (CL) is lumpy swelling and abscesses in the lymph node areas of the head, neck, and groin, and it can be found in white-tailed and mule deer. Papillomas, also known as warts, are firm, hairless growths on the skin of deer that vary in size from that of a pea to as large as a football.

WDFW stated in a Facebook post that the deer’s health is not at risk. Hunters can still consume the deer if they practice meat handling hygiene and cook the meat thoroughly.

WDFW said there is minimal risk of transmission of CL to humans but urges people handling deer to wear gloves. WDFW said viruses that cause papillomas in wildlife are not contagious to humans and will not affect livestock or pets.





