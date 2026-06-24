WB SR 18 at Tiger Mountain Summit, I-90 to WB SR 18 blocked after semi crash

The westbound lanes of State Route 18 at Tiger Mountain Summit and both the eastbound and westbound ramps from Interstate 90 to westbound State Route 18 were blocked on Wednesday morning after a crash involving a semi truck.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first reported the crash on social media at 3:55 a.m., saying, “On SR 18 westbound at Tiger Mountain (MP 24) there is a collision blocking the right lane.”

By 5:45 a.m., WSDOT confirmed that the westbound lanes of SR 18 at Tiger Mountain Summit were still blocked, and both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-90 to westbound SR 18 were now also blocked.

At that time, the Incident Response Team and Washington State Patrol were on scene, with a tow truck on the way.

At around 6:30 a.m., WSDOT updated travelers that all lanes of WB SR 18 at Tiger Mountain Summit remained blocked, along with both the EB and WB ramps from I-90 to WB SR 18.

Emergency and tow crews were on scene, but there was no ETA for when the lanes might reopen.

As of 6:45 a.m., there was about two miles of backup on WB SR 18, according to WSDOT.

WSDOT asked drivers to plan alternate routes and expect delays, adding, “Issaquah-Hobart Rd SE and city streets are not suitable for freight traffic.”

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