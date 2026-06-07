WATCH: Poulsbo man arrested at port after alleged threat, multiple guns found on his boat

POULSBO, Wash. — The Poulsbo Police Department released video this weekend, showing their quick response to a threat at the port.

It happened on May 20 around 9 p.m.

Someone called 911 about a fight, saying that a 45-year-old man had a pistol and was threatening to use it on people.

In the video, officers are seen carefully making their way through the area to find the boat and secure the scene.

Officers executed a search warrant on the man’s boat and found multiple guns, holsters, and a replica pistol. All of it was taken as evidence.

The man was booked into jail for harassment with threats to kill, assault and obstructing law enforcement.

No one was hurt.

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