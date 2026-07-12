WATCH: Pet goat rescued after falling down 45-foot ledge on Whidbey Island

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — A Boer goat named Beau is home safe after falling about 45 feet down a ledge on Whidbey Island.

The Washington State Animal Response Team (WASART) rescued Beau on July 6.

The owner said that Beau disappeared over the edge of a steep bluff behind the home. He became stranded on a ledge and couldn’t make it up safely on his own.

One of the rescuers rappelled over the edge to assess the situation.

Beau was standing on one side of a fallen tree. Between the tree and the cliff wall was a narrow tunnel that Beau used to travel back and forth along a narrow ledge.

“Beau was alert, nibbling vegetation, and appeared uninjured—but he was understandably wary of the unexpected visitor who had just appeared on his ledge,” the rescue team shared.

They lowered food, water, treats, and rescue equipment to our rescuer.

“Beau happily accepted treats from his hand, but every time the rescuer tried to touch him or slip a rescue sling around him, Beau would dart through the narrow tunnel to the other side,” The rescue team said. “A few moments later, curiosity would get the better of him, and he’d quietly make his way back for another treat.”

After several attempts, they adapted their plan. The team built a second rope system and lowered another rescuer onto the opposite side of the fallen tree. This allowed Beau to move at his own pace and prevented him from falling over the ledge.

“For nearly 30 minutes, our rescuers patiently earned Beau’s trust. They spoke softly, moved slowly, and offered treats until he became comfortable with their presence,” the team said.

That patience paid off.

Working together, the two rescuers secured Beau in a rescue harness and in the rope system.

All three were lowered to a beach below where Beau’s owner waited for him. WASART said the team was worried about bringing everyone back over the ledge up top because of erosion.

“Thank you to Beau’s owner for trusting us. We’re grateful for the opportunity to help, and even happier that Beau is safely back where he belongs,” the team shared.

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