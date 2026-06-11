Watch out for hot weather during World Cup matches

Cities across the Puget Sound region are preparing to host free World Cup watch parties.

The City of Renton will host 15 match watch parties at the city’s brand-new Legacy Square in downtown Renton. These events will feature food, drinks, games and a large screen for viewing the matches.

With warm weather expected through the end of the week and temperatures slated to rise, attendees are advised to stay hydrated, especially given that some may be consuming alcohol.

Spectators are encouraged to stay cool where possible amid the outdoor celebrations.

Development Engineering Director Justin Johnson for the City of Renton, anticipates large crowds at Legacy Square.

“Hopefully, we’re going to get upward of 800 people or more,” Johnson said.

Johnson noted that the park was designed with cooling features in mind.

“The nice thing about how we designed this park is we have a lot of existing infrastructure and shade,” he explained. Misters will also be available to help people cool down.

Armando Torres, who has tickets to Monday’s Egypt versus Belgium match, expressed his anticipation for the game.

“It’s only a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me to go to the game,” Torres said.

Torres also shared his strategy for coping with the heat.

“I’m just gonna just be prepared for it, but enjoy it,” he said. “Drink lots of cool beverages while I’m out there.”

Local businesses are also gearing up for the World Cup.

Alfonso Chuc, who works at Rubattino’s Restaurant in Renton, told KIRO 7 the restaurant’s bar just opened a week ago.

He is eager to capitalize on the excitement.

“We are so waiting for this,” Chuc said.

Fire crews will be on standby to respond to any heat-related issues. Ashlinn Phipps, Deputy Fire Marshal and Public Information Officer for the Renton Regional Fire Authority, warned about the dangers of hot weather, and shared symptoms of heat exhaustion.

“This can present with muscle cramps, headaches, dizziness, weakness, fatigue, nausea,” Phipps said.

Phipps emphasized the importance of recognizing these symptoms, particularly for those in the Pacific Northwest who may not be accustomed to high temperatures.

To prevent heat-related illness, the Red Cross recommends that the average person drink approximately three-quarters of a gallon of water per day. They advise avoiding sugary, caffeinated, or alcoholic drinks and suggest sports drinks for those sweating considerably. Finding ways to cool off, such as using a fan or seeking air conditioning, is also recommended.

Beyond the events in Renton, free watch parties are scheduled to pop up across the Sound.

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