A driver lost control of his car on the West Seattle Bridget Sunday afternoon, crashing into a second car and the barricade, and it was all caught on a traffic camera.

Between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday night, the driver of a white BMW lost control, spun out, and crashed into a black Pontiac.

There were only minor injuries in the collision.

An exact cause hasn’t been determined, but, according to the video, rain and speed appeared to be a factor.

