WATCH: Adorable harbor seal goes viral for his love of rubber duckies

NEW ENGLAND — Rubber duckie, you’re the one – or two, if you’re this guy.

Reggae, a harbor seal at the New England Aquarium, has gone viral for his love of his favorite toys: two bright yellow rubber ducks.

Staff shared video of his infatuation online and it’s garnered over 70,000 likes and hundreds of thousands of views.

“Ok, be honest… how many times have you watched this video already? We don’t blame you if it ends up on repeat,” the aquarium captioned their video.

According to staff, the ducks are part of a cognitive behavior training that they call “find it!”

Reggae is trained to search his exhibit for the ducks, helping him learn to discriminate between different objects.

It also adds variety to his playtime by introducing an item that isn’t usually part of his environment. Staff says this supports both enrichment and learning.

Reggae isn’t local – but he may look familiar. Harbor seals are a common sight in the Puget Sound region. If you watch closely, you can often see their heads pop out of the water along the waterfront.

Want to see one up close? The Seattle Aquarium has three harbor seal residents: Hogan, Casey and Flounder.

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