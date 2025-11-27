Washington’s most uniquely popular pie might not be what you think

WASHINGTON — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Many are preparing Thanksgiving dinner, and for dessert, pie takes the spotlight.

New Instacart data shared with Axios revealed the most uniquely popular Thanksgiving pies in each state.

Using Instacart orders from November 22 to 28, 2024, the analysis showed each state’s most distinctive pie preferences. Rather than showing the most popular pie overall in each state, the findings highlighted which pies are most popular in each state compared to the national average, based on order share, Axios explained.

Most uniquely popular pie in Washington is pumpkin pie

The most uniquely popular pie in Washington is pumpkin pie, along with the rest of the Pacific Northwest and the West Coast. Other states that liked pumpkin pie were New Mexico and Alaska.

French silk and strawberry rhubarb were popular in the Midwest, while the South was a mixture of peanut butter, French silk, sweet potato, and coconut custard.

On the East Coast, sweet potato, strawberry rhubarb, coconut custard, and cream pie were popular. Hawaii also liked cream pie.

Thanksgiving dinner will be about 5% cheaper this year in America, Axios found.

This Thanksgiving, the average holiday feast for 10 people will cost about $55.18, according to Axios, citing the American Farm Bureau Federation’s (AFBF) annual survey.

However, AFBF noted that three years of price declines haven’t fully offset the record-high cost of $64.05 in 2022.

