Washington State Patrol looking for witnesses of Seattle road rage shooting

At about 1 p.m. on November 12, troopers believe an incident started near the International District and ended on eastbound Interstate 90 at Rainier Avenue.

According to the WSP, after a Ford Explorer cut off a silver Mercedes, both cars continued onto eastbound I-90 near Rainier Avenue. The driver of the Mercedes shot multiple rounds at the Ford Explorer, hitting it several times.

The driver of the Mercedes is described as a heavy-set older Black man with glasses, with long brown and blonde dreadlocks. The wheels on the Mercedes were described as “bright silver and very spikey.” The Mercedes was also missing a rear license plate.

There were no injuries.

If you have information about this incident, contact Detective Brad Olsen at Franklin.Olsen@wsp.wa.gov.





