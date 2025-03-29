Washington State Patrol car hit by suspected DUI driver on I-5 in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) car was struck by a suspected DUI driver on I-5 in Everett near Silver Lake.

The trooper was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but the patrol car was blocking the northbound HOV lane for an earlier collision with flares out on the road and emergency lights on along with a tow truck, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The driver who hit the trooper’s car was injured and taken to Providence Hospital, the WSP said in a report.

Traffic was backed up for four miles as crews worked to clear the collision, the Washington State Department of Transportation posted on X

