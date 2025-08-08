Washington State Ferry riders face fare increases, surcharges

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Fare increases for Washington’s ferries were approved on Wednesday by the Washington State Transportation Commission (WSTC).

The increased fares will take effect on Oct. 1, with a 3% price rise for riding a ferry. An additional 3% increase will also be added on May 1, 2026.

The WSTC also included a summer season surcharge of 35% for all routes next year. A trial run will begin as well, extending the use of multi-ride passes to 120 days next May. The passes currently expire after 90 days.

According to the state transportation budget, Washington State Ferries must generate $408.8 million from fares in the next two years, which covers day-to-day operating expenses.

State ferry officials estimated that the fare increase would bring in $412.3 million in revenue, according to The Seattle Times.

The fare increase is in addition to a 50-cent charge to the vessel replacement surcharge that state lawmakers and Washington Governor Bob Ferguson approved earlier this year. Taking effect on Oct. 1, the revised surcharge would be an extra $1 per ticket. There is also a 3% fee for credit card transactions that will be implemented on March 1.

Ferry officials estimated that the vessel surcharge increase would net $23.9 million, with an additional $7.4 million coming from the credit card transaction fees. Aaron Halbert, Financial analyst for the WSTC, indicated that the money received from the surcharges cannot be applied toward the fare revenue requirements, according to The Seattle Times.

The fares will differ by vehicle size, route, number of passengers, and time of year passengers travel. The summer surcharge will be added to base fares for single vehicles between May 1 and Sept. 30.

The new rates will make the standard passenger fare for the Mukilteo-Clinton ferry 70 cents higher this October, plus an additional 15 cents next May. A standard-sized vehicle will also have a fare increase of 85 cents in October and another 30 cents in May 2026.

The Seattle-Bremerton route will raise passenger fares by 80 cents in October and 30 cents in May 2026. Standard vehicle fares will increase by $1.05 in October and another 55 cents next May.

The estimated number of passengers expected to travel on a ferry this year is 20 million people, which is down compared to 24.7 million in 2018 and 23.9 million in 2019, according to The Seattle Times.

