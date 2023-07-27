Washington State Ferries workers save kitten from drowning

CLINTON, WASH. — Wednesday morning, ferry workers noticed a tiny kitten on an in-water terminal structure at the Clinton terminal.

As they looked for the kitten, they spotted it in the water.

Feeling that the kitten’s life was in danger, the crew immediately launched a rescue boat and snatched the soggy kitten as it clung to an offshore piling.

Once ashore, Clinton Ferry Terminal employees built a comfortable kennel out of scavenged materials. After drying out, the kitten was taken to the South Whidbey Animal Shelter for a checkup.

Thankfully, due to the quick actions of the ferry crew, all nine of the kitten’s lives still remain.

Kitten saved

©2023 Cox Media Group