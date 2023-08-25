Washington State Fair in Puyallup kicks off next week

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Washington State Fair — or as some people call it, the Puyallup fair — is a week away, but there’s only a little time to save on tickets.

It kicks off next Friday, Sept. 1, at the state fairgrounds.

There will be exhibits, rides, food, animals, and entertainment.

Friday is your last day to get early bird tickets online for any day the fair is open.

The early bird prices are $14 for ages 13 and up, $12 for seniors 65 and up, and $12 for kids ages 6 to 12. Kids 5 and under are free.

The fair has a mobile app to help you plan your day, find a parking spot, and get public transportation info.

The event will run through Sept. 24.

©2023 Cox Media Group