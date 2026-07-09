Washington Senate Republicans urge Gov. Bob Ferguson to call special session to suspend climate fuel

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Senate Republicans are urging Governor Bob Ferguson to call a special legislative session to temporarily suspend Washington’s climate-related fuel policies, arguing the move would provide immediate relief for drivers facing some of the nation’s highest gasoline prices as renewed fighting involving Iran threatens to push fuel costs even higher.

In a letter sent to the governor, Senate Republican leaders asked Ferguson to convene lawmakers to vote on temporarily pausing the state’s Climate Commitment Act (CCA) cap-and-invest program and its low-carbon fuel standard. Republicans say the two policies add about 60 cents to the cost of every gallon of gasoline sold in Washington.

“These are really tough times for just about everybody in the state of Washington when it comes to providing for their families and just getting around with their day-to-day lives,” Republican Senator Jeff Wilson from Longview told KIRO Newsradio in a recorded message urging Governor Ferguson to grant a special session. “Let’s consider doing the right thing on behalf of everybody … let’s go back to work for a little bit and give some economic relief.”

The request comes as the average price of regular gasoline in Washington hovers around $5 a gallon, according to AAA, compared with the national average of about $3.79. Republicans argue Washington’s cap-and-invest system and low-carbon fuel standard have driven fuel prices well above the national average while failing to produce measurable reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. They pointed to recent decisions in California and New York to scale back or delay parts of their own climate programs, citing concerns over rising consumer energy costs. They also cited Indiana Republican Senator Mike Braun, who recently used his executive powers to pause his state’s gas sales and excise tax to help provide relief at the pumps.

“It is unfortunate that Democrats appear to be putting their political ideology ahead of making it more affordable to live here,” the letter to Ferguson explained. “Leaders in other states have made different choices. Democrats in New York and California just pulled back on their cap-and-trade regulations, citing high consumer energy costs.”

The timing coincides with a growing uncertainty in global oil markets

Crude oil prices have been volatile since the conflict involving the United States and Iran intensified, with fears of prolonged instability in the Middle East raising concerns about future fuel supplies. Oil prices jumped again after President Donald Trump declared the U.S.-Iran ceasefire over, fueling expectations that gasoline prices could continue to rise if the conflict drags on.

Republicans stressed they are not seeking to suspend Washington’s traditional state gas tax, which funds road and bridge projects. Instead, they want lawmakers to temporarily halt what they describe as “hidden fuel taxes” created by the state’s climate policies.

“We cannot afford to wait until the next regular legislative session while our families choose between putting food on the table or putting gas in their tanks,” warned State Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake, who serves as the chair of the Washington State Senate Republican Caucus. “The time for leadership is now. Our state’s own policies have artificially inflated prices, leaving Washingtonians paying some of the highest fuel costs in the nation. We are demanding a special session to deliver immediate economic relief.”

The proposal also comes amid renewed political pressure over gasoline prices nationwide. Last week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent criticized fuel retailers over allegations of price gouging after crude oil prices briefly declined while gasoline prices remained elevated. Analysts have long noted that retail gas prices often fall more slowly than crude oil prices, allowing stations to recover higher wholesale costs before passing savings on to consumers.

Republicans acknowledged their proposal faces steep political odds. Even if Ferguson agreed to call a special session, Democrats control both chambers of the Legislature and would have to approve any temporary suspension of the climate policies.

Neither Ferguson’s office nor Democratic legislative leaders had publicly responded to the request.

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