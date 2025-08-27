Washington sees largest concealed carry permit surge since 2022

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Concealed carry permits have been on the rise in Washington, with more than 713,000 gun owners possessing this specific gun license as of July 31.

Pierce County has led the charge by holding more than 99,000 concealed carry permits, trailing only King County, which has a total of 114,000 concealed carry licenses, according to The News Tribune.

Since February, Pierce County has had the largest growth in permits, adding 3,300 licenses. Washington has also seen its largest annual increase of concealed carry permits since 2022, with 14,000 newly acquired licenses statewide this year.

Concealed carry permit boost amid rising Washington crime

Gun rights activists claimed Washington’s rising crime numbers have contributed to the increase in concealed carry permits, which are required in the state in order to carry a concealed gun or to keep one loaded inside a vehicle.

Since 2020, nearly 85,000 concealed carry permits have been issued to gun owners in Washington. Concealed carry permits decreased by more than 3,000 between 2022 and 2023, but increased by nearly 6,000 in 2024.

New Washington legislation, effective May 1, 2027, requires a new state permit to purchase a firearm. The law also mandates gun purchasers and concealed-carry permit applicants to complete certified safety training.

Dave Workman, editor-in-chief of The Gun Mag, believes Washington citizens are trying to get ahead of the upcoming laws and purchase a permit before they take effect. Concealed carry permits purchased before the new legislation is implemented are valid under state law for five years after the date the license was issued.

“That way, they’ll have four or five years to prepare to get a training class or whatever,” Workman told The News Tribune.

Rising crime statistics in Washington have also led to a boost in concealed carry permits being issued. Jane Milhans, a spokesperson for the Washington State Rifle and Pistol Association, noted that citizens being aware of rising crime statistics adds intrigue to apply for a permit.

“That awareness of the crimes, and women just wanting to be safe, primarily has caused an increase in getting the concealed-carry permit,” Milhans told The News Tribune. “Crime is a big factor.”

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group