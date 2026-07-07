Washington Human Rights Commission member resigns over allegations of making antisemitic comments

SPOKANE, Wash. — A member of Washington’s Human Rights Commission is stepping down over controversial comments.

First reported by The Washington State Standard, Spokane pastor Luc Jasmin resigned following allegations of antisemitism. A recently surfaced video showed Jasmin complaining about the Jewish community during a public meeting.

He claimed Jewish people are always crying and making demands, questioning if the commission was “under duress” to approve the resolution. The comments occurred while the Washington Human Rights Commission was discussing a resolution to condemn antisemitism.

“I don’t have anything against the Jewish community, but knowing the Jewish community, it’s an open door for them to now continue to demand,” Jasmin said in the video, which was from a March 2025 meeting but uploaded by the Washington State Human Rights Commission three weeks ago to its YouTube channel.

The state created the Washington State Human Rights Commission to eliminate and prevent discrimination through the fair application of the law, efficient use of resources, and establishment of productive partnerships in the community.

Jasmin apologizes, resigns

In his resignation letter, Jasmin apologized for causing pain with his words. He also said his removal feels like unfair retribution.

“This feels like retribution,” Jasmin wrote, according to The Washington State Standard. “The goal appears to be punishment, not understanding. Removal, not unity. I am stepping down to appease those who want me gone. I am asking those who believe in resolution truly to reach out.”

He also claimed that he has received threats for his comments.

Before his resignation, Jasmin’s term was set to run through part of 2028.

“For me, it’s pretty simple: The Human Rights Commission is supposed to combat bigotry, not espouse it,” State Representative Travis Couture, R-Allyn, said. “And so I’m glad he’s resigned.”

Governor Bob Ferguson stated that he will appoint a replacement soon. Jasmin was initially appointed by Governor Jay Inslee in 2023.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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