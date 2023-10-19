Washington gets $3.6 million in DOJ grants for domestic violence, sexual assault survivors

Washington state is getting over $3.6 million in grants from the Department of Justice to help fund programs for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

The Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence will get $750,000 of that total, which will go toward services for survivors in rural areas in Skagit, Whatcom, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, and Yakima counties.

The Northwest Immigrants Rights Project will also get $500,000. Other funds will go to: Seattle’s Atlantic Street Center; Shelton’s Turning Pointe Survivor Advocacy Center; Renton’s Consejo Counseling and Referral Inc., and Normandy Park’s Yarrow Project.

Nationally, October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Oct. 19 is also acknowledged as “Purple Thursday” to bring awareness to survivors.

“On this day when we wear purple to show support for the survivors of domestic violence, I am pleased to highlight the DOJ funding coming to Washington for the organizations that work to help and heal those who suffer abuse,” Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman said in a news release. “The Office on Violence Against Women targets these federal dollars where they can do the most good, and it is a tribute to the quality of the programs in Washington that so many organizations successfully competed for these grants.”

