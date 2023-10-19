Washington DOC looking to reform solitary confinement throughout state prisons

TUMWATER, Wash. — The Washington Department of Corrections is looking to revamp the use of solitary confinement in the state’s prisons.

DOC Secretary Cheryl Strange has promised to reduce the use of solitary confinement in Washington by 90% over the next five years. She is working with a team made of experts and consultants to make the $228 million proposal a reality.

“This plan will serve as a roadmap as we develop a nation-leading standard for the use of solitary confinement,” said Strange. “We believe these reforms will create a safer environment for both staff and the incarcerated. It will also reduce recidivism by setting up individuals for a greater chance of success when they are released.”

The project will focus on a different approach with incarcerated individuals by having more “out-of-cell” time.

“We have some extremely violent individuals in our care and custody, and in some cases, there is no safe alternative for housing them other than in conditions constituting solitary confinement,” said Strange. “In most cases though, we think we can avoid having to resort to using it. We are excited to delve into this plan and begin working on strategies to bring this plan to life.”

DOC will begin with solitary confinement reform when funding is secured during the next legislative session.

The full Solitary Confinement Transformation Project can be found here.

