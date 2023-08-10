Washington considers reinstating spring bear hunt

SEATTLE — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is considering reinstating a spring bear hunt in 2024.

For decades, a spring season was permitted. Officials report historically, about 6,000 hunters applied and of that group, 600 received permits. At most, 150 bears were harvested.

“It’s a highly coveted hunt because it’s a good time of year,” said Assistant Director of the Wildlife Program, Eric Gardner. “There’s not a lot of other hunting opportunity at that time of year.”

Local hunter, Will Hunter is preparing for his first bear hunting trip this fall. Hunter says this, growing to be in our backyard is garnering national attention from the hunting community.

“It’s a political quagmire to say the least,” said Hunter. " there’s a big push right now to cut a change the way Washington does wildlife management.”

Opponents expressed their disapproval during public comment:

“It is cruel and inhumane to kill females with cubs hidden that will be left alone to die.”

“Bear hunting with dogs puts tourists and residents in danger.”

The Commission will consider a proposal to begin rule making Friday.

