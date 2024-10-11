Washington AG, 17 others push FDA to loosen restrictions on abortion drug

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington is leading a coalition of 18 attorneys general who are pushing the Food and Drug Administration to ease restrictions on the abortion drug mifepristone.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson said he is urging a federal judge in Spokane to rule that the “severe restrictions” on the drug are illegal.

A multistate lawsuit was filed last year, and a judge already granted Ferguson’s request for a preliminary injunction, stopping the FDA from making it more difficult to get the drug in Washington, 16 other states, and the District of Columbia.

That judge found that the “FDA likely did not follow the requirements in the law when it placed the severe restrictions on mifepristone,” a news release from Ferguson’s office said.

The AG’s office said the FDA is “well aware” of decades of data showing mifepristone is safe and effective, and that medical experts oppose the restrictions.

On Thursday, Ferguson filed a summary judgment motion asking the judge to decide the case without a trial.

“We are continuing to fight for reproductive freedom, including access to mifepristone,” Ferguson said. “The FDA must remove its unnecessary and unlawful restrictions on this safe and effective medication. Attacks on scientifically proven abortion medication won’t cease, but we will keep fighting for the right to access mifepristone in Washington.”

About 60% of the abortions in Washington state are done with medications, the AG’s office says.

