Warren Buffett excludes Gates Foundation

Warren Buffett is changing where his charitable donations go.

This year, the billionaire is giving billions of dollars’ worth of Berkshire Hathaway stock to four foundations tied to his family, leaving out Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his foundation.

The move comes as the Gates Foundation faces scrutiny over its past ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Gates told Congress he regrets ever meeting Epstein and says he never fully understood the details of his crimes.

He also revealed that after he cut ties, Epstein appeared to make veiled threats about exposing Gates’ past affairs.

Buffett also says he plans to give away all of his Berkshire shares within the next eight years.

Contributing: The Associated Press, Buffett omits gift to Bill Gates’ foundation after Microsoft cofounder’s Epstein ties disclosed

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