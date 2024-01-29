War protest blocks Bellevue Way with car, bike barricade

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Demonstrators protesting the war between Israel and Hamas blocked all lanes of Bellevue Way Sunday afternoon.

Demonstration

Bellevue police say the roadway was closed between Northeast 4th Street and Northeast 8th Street.

Participants were seen using cars and bikes to make barricades.

Demonstration is marching northbound on Bellevue Way towards NE 8th. pic.twitter.com/zfiJj9XJFK — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) January 28, 2024

“We understand that this demonstration may be an inconvenience,” said a BPD spokesperson. “Our goal is to safeguard the constitutionally protected right to peacefully protest while ensuring the safety for all and not escalate this situation.”

The roadway reopened just after 3 p.m.

Bellevue Way is now open. Thank you for your patience. — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) January 28, 2024





©2024 Cox Media Group