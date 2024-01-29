Local

War protest blocks Bellevue Way with car, bike barricade

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Protest

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Demonstrators protesting the war between Israel and Hamas blocked all lanes of Bellevue Way Sunday afternoon.

Demonstration

Bellevue police say the roadway was closed between Northeast 4th Street and Northeast 8th Street.

Participants were seen using cars and bikes to make barricades.

“We understand that this demonstration may be an inconvenience,” said a BPD spokesperson. “Our goal is to safeguard the constitutionally protected right to peacefully protest while ensuring the safety for all and not escalate this situation.”

The roadway reopened just after 3 p.m.


