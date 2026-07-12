Wanted man jumps nine stories to his death during SWAT standoff in Seattle

SEATTLE — A man wanted by King County authorities jumped nine stories to his death Thursday night in Seattle during a SWAT standoff at an apartment building near Spring Street and 8th Avenue.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said they tracked the man, who was wanted on warrants from their office and the Department of Corrections for weapons violations.

When authorities tracked him to the building, the situation quickly escalated.

“The arrest attempt became a ‘barricaded person’ situation as the suspect hid in an upper-level apartment,” Brandyn Hull, King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, told KIRO Newsradio. “Several additional assets were brought in to include our Tac-30 (SWAT) team, crisis negotiators, and aerial assets.”

As authorities were evacuating nearby apartments, the man jumped from a window or balcony, Hull said.

Medics treated him at the scene, and he was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

“Unfortunately, the suspect died of his injuries during transport or at the hospital,” Hull said.

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

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