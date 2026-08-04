WA voters: What to do if you think your ballot was impacted by a wildfire

Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Washington, and fires burning in our state are forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate. The predicament is leaving some voters wondering what to do.

KIRO 7 News reached out to the Secretary of State’s office to get that question answered.

“My heart is with everyone across Washington affected by these devastating wildfires, and I’m grateful to the firefighters and first responders working around the clock to keep people safe,” Secretary of State Steve Hobbs shared. “Please continue to follow evacuation orders and burn bans to keep yourself and your community safe.”

According to the Secretary of State’s office, voters impacted by the wildfires can obtain a replacement ballot by visiting any county elections office or printing one at VoteWA.gov.

Ballots may be returned to any county drop box or elections office. They must be dropped off by 8 p.m.

Voters can use VoteWA.gov to find ballot drop box locations and check whether their ballot has been received and accepted.

If a voter returned their ballot several days ago and VoteWA.gov does not show it as received, they should contact their county elections office for assistance.

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