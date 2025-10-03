WA sues DOJ to protect funding for crime victims

WASHINGTON — Washington and 19 other states are suing the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to block new restrictions on federal funding that support survivors of domestic violence and other violent crimes.

The WA Attorney General’s Office said the lawsuit “challenges a new rule barring states from using Victims of Crime Act (VOCA), Byrne Justice Assistance Grants (Byrne JAG), and Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) grant funds to provide legal services to undocumented immigrants, or other individuals who cannot prove their status.”

Attorney General Nick Brown and the coalition argue that the new policy is unconstitutional and are asking the court to stop the rule from taking effect in their states.

“The president wants to turn legal service providers who help victims of crimes into an extension of ICE,” Brown said. “This is illegal and against the will of Congress. I’m confident the court will see through his administration’s attempt to once again hold funding hostage for political reasons.”

The VOCA and VAWA grant programs enable states to support survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and other violent crimes.

The grants fund services such as legal representation in family court, relocation and housing assistance, compensation for medical bills and funeral costs, and other civil legal services.

In their lawsuit, the attorneys general emphasize that all three programs have long been available to all eligible individuals, regardless of immigration status.

Last month, DOJ informed states that they could no longer use VOCA, VAWA, or Byrne JAG funds to provide legal services to undocumented immigrants.

The new “Legal Services Condition” applies not only to future funding but also to grants already awarded and is scheduled to take effect on Oct. 31, 2025.

