WA state leaders recognize National Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Awareness Day

Washington state leaders and national organizations are recognizing National Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Awareness Day on Tuesday, May 5.

Many community members will also wear red on May 5 to honor and remember those who are missing.

Indigenous people are at a disproportionate risk of experiencing violence, murder, or going missing. Washington state ranks second highest in the nation for missing and murdered Indigenous women, and Tacoma is seventh in the nation, according to the Pierce County website, which lists seven Indigenous people who are currently missing from the county.

“Pierce County is committed to addressing the persistent violence endured by our Indigenous families and communities. It’s time to break the silence and stop the violence,” the county states.

According to the National Crime Information Center, as of April 27, there are over one hundred Indigenous people reported missing by law enforcement in Washington state.

The Washington State Patrol keeps a running list of each person and their case information: wsp.wa.gov/crime/alerts-missing-persons/missing-indigenous-persons/

“On this #MMIP Day, we reaffirm our commitment to working with Tribal Nations and Native communities to investigate major crimes that occur on Tribal lands and help achieve justice for the victims and their families,” wrote the FBI.

The FBI asked for help identifying those responsible for disappearances and deaths in Indian Country by looking at current national cases and contacting the office if you have any information: fbi.gov/wanted/indian-country

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland took the opportunity to honor those lost and highlight the administration’s continued fight against the crisis.

“Our tribal communities deserve safety and justice too,” wrote Rep. Strickland in a social media post.

Learn more about MMIP, including national and Washington state efforts, from the WA Attorney General’s Office - Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force.

©2026 Cox Media Group