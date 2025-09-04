WA man identified as person found dead at Burning Man

BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nev. — A man found dead in a pool of blood at the Burning Man Festival in Nevada was from Washington state.

The Washoe Medical Examiner’s Office used fingerprints to identify 37-year-old Vadim Kruglov.

Someone found him on Aug. 30 at the annual music and art festival and flagged down a deputy from the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office. They’re investigating his death as a homicide.

Kruglov’s family has been notified and Burning Man organizers said they are cooperating with the investigation.

No one has been arrested at this time.

Deputies are asking anyone who saw something that may help with the investigation to reach out to Investigator Josh Nicholson at jnicholson@pershingcountynv.gov.

Fatalities have been reported at the festival in the past, including a death during a torrential downpour in 2023, and a man who ran into the Man while it was on fire in 2017.

What is Burning Man?

Each year, a temporary city is erected in the Black Rock Desert about 100 miles north-northeast of Reno.

Thousands of people travel from all over for the event.

Burning Man doesn’t feature any headliners or scheduled performers. Instead, participants create all the art, activities, and events.

