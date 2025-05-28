WA beach ranks among top 10 most bacteria-contaminated in U.S., report finds

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A Washington beach has been ranked among the top 10 most bacteria-contaminated beaches in the U.S., based on state water quality standards.

The South Sound Thea Foss Floating Dock in Tacoma was found to have the sixth-highest bacteria rate in 2024, according to a report by the Surfrider Foundation.

Beaches were given percentage ratings based on how often water samples exceeded each state’s health standards for bacteria in recreational water.

Washington beach among highest percentage for bacteria

Tacoma’s Thea Foss Floating Dock garnered a 64%, but the highest number was seen at Kahalu’u in O’ahu, Hawaii, with 92%.

Other beaches included Waikomo Stream at Koloa Landing in Kaua’i, Hawaii; Park View Kayak Launch in Miami Beach, Florida; Imperial Beach in San Diego, California; Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica, California; Ballard Park in Melbourne, Florida; Windmill Beach in Sag Harbor, New York; San Luis Creek Mouth in Avila Beach, California; and Playa Crashboat in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

Surfrider Foundation’s Blue Water Task Force processed 10,120 water samples from 604 sampling sites.

The foundation said its goal is to use the data to combat pollution and inspire local efforts to improve water quality.

