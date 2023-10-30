Volunteers rescue elk hunter in Kittitas County’s Joe Watt Canyon

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Kittitas County Search & Rescue worked with the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office to rescue an elk hunter in Joe Watt Canyon east of Ellensburg on Saturday.

Hunter Rescue

Around 3 p.m., a 45-year-old elk hunter called and said that he had broken his ankle.

The hunter confirmed that he was stable, but his friends had been unable to safely get him down the rocky slope by themselves.

First responders then arrived with the gear needed to rescue the man.

Eleven ground-team volunteers then gave the man medical attention before taking him to his elk camp.

A friend then drove him to the hospital.

“Thank you to the KSAR volunteers who spent their Saturday afternoon coming to the rescue yet again,” wrote a spokesperson.

On Saturday 10/28 at around 3pm, 45-year-old elk hunter Jason Mills called Kittcom to report he'd broken his ankle while... Posted by Kittitas County Sheriff on Sunday, October 29, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group